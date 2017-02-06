Former NBA star Rodman gets probation in freeway crash
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been sentenced to three years informal probation and 30 hours of community service for a crash on a California freeway.
The Orange County district attorney's office says Rodman pleaded guilty Monday to
Prosecutors say Rodman was
Rodman's lawyer Paul S. Meyer says the freeway entrance was poorly marked and community service was appropriate.
Meyer says a hit-and-run charge against Rodman was dropped.