Former NBA star Rodman gets probation in freeway crash

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Former NBA star Dennis Rodman has been sentenced to three years informal probation and 30 hours of community service for a crash on a California freeway.

The Orange County district attorney's office says Rodman pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanour counts of driving across a dividing section, giving false information to a police officer and driving without a valid license. He also must pay restitution.

Prosecutors say Rodman was travelling north in a southbound carpool lane on July 20 on Interstate 5 in Santa Ana, forcing a sedan to swerve into a dividing wall to avoid a collision.

Rodman's lawyer Paul S. Meyer says the freeway entrance was poorly marked and community service was appropriate.