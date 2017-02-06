Heat keeping Okaro White, waive Derrick Williams

MIAMI — The Miami Heat have waived forward Derrick Williams, and are signing rookie forward Okaro White through the 2017-18 season.

The Heat, who play in Minnesota on Monday, are 10-0 since signing White to a pair of 10-day contracts. White was added to the roster when Miami got permission from the NBA to carry a 16th player because of an abdunance of injuries.

But to keep him long-term, the Heat had to create a roster spot.

That meant parting ways with Williams, who appeared in 25 games for Miami and started 11. He averaged 5.9 points on 39 per cent shooting with the Heat.