Italy's Innerhofer out injured from ski world championships
A
A
Share via Email
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Former gold
The Italian winter sports federation says Innerhofer, who won the super-G when taking home three medals from the 2011 worlds, has a microfracture in his left fibula.
Innerhofer says "It's too dangerous to race with a fracture like this."
The 32-year-old racer first injured his left leg in a combined event in December at Santa Caterina, Italy
Innerhofer was typically flamboyant when returning to place second in the most recent World Cup super-G at Kitzbuehel, Austria. He stayed up by lifting his left ski to shoulder height to regain balance early in his run.
He skipped races the next week in Germany and later tests revealed a fracture.