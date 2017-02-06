Melzer ousts No. 6 Zeballos from first round in Ecuador Open

QUITO, Ecuador — Gerald Melzer of Austria upset No. 6-seeded Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Monday to reach the second round of the Ecuador Open.

The clay-court tournament is the first of five across Latin America, The other stops are in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Acapulco, Mexico.