Man pleads not guilty to fatal shooting of football player Joe McKnight
Ronald Gasser, 55, of Terrytown, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence.
GRETNA, La. — The man accused of fatally shooting CFL player Joe McKnight formally pleaded not guilty Monday to a second-degree murder charge.
Ronald Gasser, 55, of Terrytown, had initially been arrested on a manslaughter charge following McKnight's Dec. 1 death. Last week, he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, which carries a mandatory life sentence. He's jailed on US$750,000 bond.
Authorities said the shooting happened after both cars had stopped and McKnight approached Gasser's vehicle. Gasser shot McKnight three times.
McKnight, who played for the Edmonton Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, was considered the No. 1 running back recruit in the United States when he came out of John Curtis Christian School in Louisiana in 2006.
He signed with the University of Southern California, where he ran for 2,213 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 66 passes for 542 yards and two scores in three seasons. In the NFL, he played three seasons for the New York Jets and one with the Kansas City Chiefs.