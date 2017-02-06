Raptors' DeRozan returns from ankle injury to play against Clippers

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan was set to return for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night after being sidelined seven games with an ankle injury.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey announced the news prior to the Raptors' game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

DeRozan sprained his right ankle on Jan. 22.

He sat for three games then returned for a game, but experienced swelling. The Raptors' medical staff opted to hold him out for the past four games.

The Raptors went 3-4 in his absence.