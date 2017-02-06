Real Salt Lake acquires Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool

SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake has acquired midfielder/forward Brooks Lennon on loan from Liverpool for the upcoming season.

The team announced the deal Monday.

The 19-year-old Lennon returns to the organization after scoring 31 goals with Real Salt Lake's U-18 Academy during the 2014-15 season. He has been with Liverpool's U-23 team since.

Lennon is a versatile attacker who can fill each position on the front line. General manager Craig Waibel said in a statement that the team has been watching his development and believes he's ready for the chance to play first-team soccer.

Lennon is currently with the U.S. team preparing for its opener in qualifying for the Under-20 World Cup on Feb. 18.