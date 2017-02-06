Springboks World Cup winner Van der Westhuizen dies at 45

JOHANNESBURG — Joost van der Westhuizen, who won the 1995 World Cup with South Africa as Nelson Mandela looked on, has died after a six-year-battle with motor neuron disease. He was 45.

South Africa Rugby announced the death Monday.

The scrumhalf distinguished himself in the epic final with a scything tackle on Jonah Lomu, New Zealand's colossal wing, and by delivering the pass to Joel Stransky for the winning dropped goal in extra time.

The emotional 15-12 victory helped rally South Africans of all colours behind a nation emerging from apartheid.

Van der Westhuizen's 89 tests and 38 tries for South Africa were national records when he retired in 2003.