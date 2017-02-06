Tanaka starting pre-spring training work in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Masahiro Tanaka arrived at the New York Yankees' minor league complex for pre-spring training workouts in Florida.

Tanaka arrived Monday and is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday.

The right-hander was a concern at the start of spring training last year after arthroscopic surgery in October 2015 to remove a bone spur from his throwing elbow. He went 14-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 31 starts.

"Last year he had that procedure done, so he's ahead of where he was last year," Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said. "He's already been on the mound a little bit. Coming in he seems to be in a good place."

Tanaka can opt out of his $155 million, seven-year contract after this season, give up a $23 million annual salary from 2018-20 and become a free agent. He is 39-16 with a 3.12 ERA over 75 starts in three seasons with the Yankees.