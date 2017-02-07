Canada opens round-robin play at Fed Cup with 2-1 win over Venezuela

METEPEC, Mexico — Canada defeated Venezuela 2-1 in the round-robin opener at the Fed Cup Americas Zone Group I event on Tuesday.

Charlotte Robillard-Millette of Blainville, Que., dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Adriana Perez in the opening match before Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., pulled Canada even with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Andrea Gamiz.

Andreescu and Robillard-Millette teamed up to beat Gamiz and Perez 6-3, 6-1 in the decisive doubles match.

Canada will play Bolivia on Wednesday.

The winner of the nine-team event will advance to the World Group II playoffs in April.