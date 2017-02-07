Sports

Fire up the duck boats: Patriots take victory lap in Boston

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pose with the MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Houston. Brady was named the MVP of the game. Federal Judge Richard M. Berman, who ruled against the National Football League in "Deflategate," says the Patriots, with their Super Bowl victory, have showed "us all never to quit, everything is possible, and the importance of teamwork." (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON — The New England Patriots are taking their victory lap.

MVP quarterback Tom Brady and company will parade through Boston Tuesday morning following the team's come-from-behind 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In typical Boston fashion, players and other team officials will ride in duck boats, the World War II-era amphibious vehicles that are popular with tourists seeing the city's sights.

Meteorologists are predicting a messy celebration. Rain and possibly some snow are in the forecast, along with the typical chilly New England temperatures.

It's still not expected to be as bad as two years ago, when the Patriot's victory parade was delayed a day as the region gritted through a season of historic levels of snow.

This is the Patriots fifth championship.

