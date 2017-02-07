Hornets end losing skid, top Brooklyn 111-107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Marco Belinelli each had 17 points as the Charlotte Hornets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 111-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Charlotte (24-28) had not won since a Jan. 21 triumph over Brooklyn. In this game, the Hornets' balanced offence included double-digit scoring from seven players and an early lead that ballooned to as many as 17 points in the second quarter.

Brooklyn lost its 10th straight game with the Nets last victory coming on Jan. 20 at New Orleans. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and Brook Lopez added 20 for the Nets (9-43).

Jeremy Lamb added 16 points for the Hornets, while centre Frank Kaminsky recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

The Hornets pulled away early, using a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take a 14-4 advantage with 5:28 left in that period. In all, Brooklyn scored just 16 first-quarter points compared to Charlotte's 24. Only the Nets' 14-point first quarter on Jan. 21 was a smaller opponent output for the Hornets this season.

But the Nets continued to attack, and sliced Charlotte's lead to 91-87 with 6:11 remaining when Joe Harris knocked in a 23-foot jumper.

Charlotte, however, countered with quick baskets from Marvin Williams and Belinelli to give the needed cushion.

Charlotte's All-Star guard Walker caused a small scare when he doubled-over from an elbow to the face by Harris as he drove to the basket with 1:45 left in the first quarter. Walker immediately came out of game and was tended to on the bench by medical staff.

He returned to the contest with 7:29 left in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie started at point guard, as rookie Isaiah Whitehead was moved to the bench. It was Dinwiddie's 12th game started in 29 contests with the Nets, and came about because Brooklyn still is searching for cohesive units. "It's about getting guys in their comfort zone and figuring out which point guard fits with each group," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Unfortunately, this late in the season, we're still searching." ... Former Hornets guard Jeremy Lin missed a chance to play in front of the crowd he played for last season, sitting out because of a strained left hamstring. Lin has played in just 12 games for the Nets this season.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller missed his eighth straight game with a quad contusion. The 7-foot Frank Kaminsky started at centre for Charlotte, shifting from his typical power forward position. ... Center Miles Plumlee, acquired via trade Feb. 2, played his first game in Charlotte. He scored four points on 2-for-3 shooting in 15 minutes.

UP NEXT

Nets: Brooklyn returns home Wednesday to host Washington.