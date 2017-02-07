Inter midfielder Brozovic out for weeks with broken toe

MILAN — Inter Milan will be without Marcelo Brozovic for several weeks after the midfielder broke his toe in Sunday's defeat at Juventus.

Brozovic was replaced by Geoffrey Kondogbia just before the hour mark of the 1-0 defeat and underwent tests on Tuesday.

Inter says Brozovic "has sustained a fracture to one of the bones in his fourth toe" and that "his condition will be evaluated over the coming weeks."

Brozovic will miss the league matches against Empoli and Bologna, while the Croatia midfielder is unlikely to be fit in time for the crucial clash at home to Roma on Feb. 26.