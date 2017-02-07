Lundqvist, Grabner lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Ducks

NEW YORK — Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 43 saves, Michael Grabner scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Mats Zuccarello and Oscar Lindberg also scored to help the Rangers win for the sixth time in eight games and give coach Alain Vigneault his 600th career victory. Brady Skjei and J.T. Miller each had two assists to help New York beat Anaheim for the fifth straight meeting.

Lundqvist gave up fewer than three goals for the sixth time in his last seven starts, improving to 6-1-0 in that stretch. In this one, he topped the 40 saves he made in a 3-2 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 25.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 16 saves. The Ducks have lost five of their last seven (2-4-1).

The Rangers' Derek Stepan was shaken up after a hard hit into the boards by Logan Shaw about three minutes into the third. New York's Rick Nash jumped at Shaw and several players were pushing and shoving as Stepan crawled away on the ice.

With the teams skating 4-on-4, Grabner made it 3-1 when he got a pass from Miller while driving to the net and put it past Gibson at 3:45.

Grabner added an empty-netter in the final minute for his team-leading 25th goal. Signed as a free agent in the off-season , Grabner now has 34 points — his highest total since he had career highs of 34 goals and 52 points in 2010-11 with the Islanders.

Zuccarello made it 2-0 when he knocked a pass from Chris Kreider past Gibson from the right circle for his 11th at 1:06 of the second. It was Zuccarello's third goal in six games after a 14-game drought.

Seconds after Lundqvist denied Bradon Mountour from in close, Grabner had a breakaway at the other end but his attempt was gloved by Gibson.

Then, after a giveaway by the Ducks at their blue line, Gibson made a diving stop going from his left to right to deny Jimmy Vesey from the left side. Kevin Hayes, back after missing five games with a lower-body injury, was also stopped by Gibson in close.

Silfverberg pulled the Ducks within one at 6:14 after he got a pass from Andrew Cogliano from behind the net and put it past Lundvist from inside the left circle for his 16th.

Lindberg got New York on the scoreboard 4:01 into the game when he got a pass from Pavel Buchnevich from behind the net and wristed it past Gibson from the right side for his second goal in 36 games this season.

NOTES: The Ducks came in with the league's sixth-best penalty-killing unit at 84.3 per cent and held the Rangers scoreless on one power play. Anaheim has given up just one power-play goal in opponents' last 26 chances. ... The Ducks are now 2-15-7 when trailing after two periods. ... The teams conclude their season series March 26 at Anaheim. ... Kreider's assist on Zuccarello's goal gave him a point in four straight games. ... The Rangers improved 17-5-0 against Western Conference teams, including 10-1-0 against the Pacific Division.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Buffalo on Thursday night in the fourth game of a six-game trip.

Rangers: Host Nashville on Thursday night.

