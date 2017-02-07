Man charged by police in New Zealand All Blacks' bug case

SYDNEY, Australia — Police have charged a security consultant with public mischief after an investigation into allegations a listening device was planted in the New Zealand All Blacks' meeting room at a Sydney hotel ahead of a Bledisloe Cup test last August.

New South Wales state police issued a statement Tuesday saying the 51-year-old man, who was employed as a security consultant at the time, would appear in a Sydney local court on March 21.

All Blacks' management uncovered the concealed listening device on Monday, Aug. 15, but reportedly didn't notify police for five days — with news emerging on the morning of the match.

At the time, New Zealand Rugby said a device similar to that used by law enforcement and spy agencies was found in a chair in the room which was being used for sensitive tactical and planning discussions ahead of the match, which New Zealand later won 42-8.

Australian Rugby Union chief executive Bill Pulver issued a statement Tuesday saying the charges provided some closure in the case.