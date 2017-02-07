Pyeongchang 2018: Chan and Kingsbury go for first gold
The 2018 Peyongchang Olympics open a year from Thursday. Here is a look at some Canadian athletes to watch heading into the Feb. 9-25 Games:
TED-JAN BLOEMEN
A transplanted Dutchman now competing for Canada's long-track speedskating team, Bloemen set a world record in the 10,000 metres after donning the Maple Leaf. He's also a powerful addition to the men's pursuit team.
PATRICK CHAN
Olympic gold in men's singles has eluded Canada's top male figure skater over the years. The 26-year-old from Toronto must up his quadruple-jump quotient to upgrade from silver in 2014.
JUSTINE DUFOUR-LAPOINTE
The 22-year-old Montrealer is ramping up for a run at a second straight gold in women's moguls. Dufour-Lapointe and silver-winning sister Chloe provided Canada's most touching moment of 2014 in their 1-2 finish.
CHARLES HAMELIN
Owner of Olympic gold medals in the 500 and 1,500 metres and relay, the 32-year-old short-track speedskater from Sainte-Julie, Que., wants to complete the set with a 1,000-metre win.
ALEX HARVEY
The 28-year-old cross-country skier from Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., has the goods to become the first Canadian man to win a cross-country medal and be the difference-maker in a relay medal.
KAILLIE HUMPHRIES
The 31-year-old bobsled pilot from Calgary goes for her third gold in as many Games.
MIKAEL KINGSBURY
The 24-year-old moguls skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has won everything there is to win in his sport several times over, except an Olympic gold. He was runner-up to now-retired teammate Alex Bilodeau in 2014.
MARK McMORRIS
The snowboarder is a double medal threat with the introduction of the Big Air event. A slopestyle bronze medallist in 2014, the Regina boarder bounced back from a broken femur in 2016 and is back on his epic game.
MARIE-PHILIP POULIN
The 25-year-old women's hockey forward from Beauceville, Que., is a gold-medal gamer scoring a combined four goals, including an overtime winner, in the last two women's Olympic finals.
MARIELLE THOMPSON
Ms. Consistency in the elbows-up, first-to-the-line sport of skicross, the 24-year-old from Whistler, B.C., aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back gold.