Rays finalize $2.5M deal with Morrison, trade Romero to Nats

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Free agent first baseman Logan Morrison and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

The 29-year-old hit .238 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs in 107 games for the Rays last season after being acquired from Seattle in a six-player trade last off-season .

Tampa Bay also announced Tuesday that reliever Enny Romero was traded to Washington for minor league pitcher Jeffrey Rosa. The left-hander was 2-0 with a 5.91 ERA in 52 appearances in 2016.