Red-hot Capitals put up 5-spot again, shut out Hurricanes

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, Braden Holtby gave the Capitals another steady performance in net and Washington beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for Washington, which picked up its second consecutive shutout. Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves to shut out the Los Angeles Kings.

Holtby's seventh shutout of the season ties him with the Kings' Peter Budaj for the NHL lead. It's his fourth in 12 games.

With goaltender Eddie Lack making his first start since Nov. 6 after being plagued by concussion problems, the Hurricanes couldn't mount much of an attack to support him. Lack allowed five goals on 28 shots as Carolina's winning streak ended at three.

The Capitals lead the NHL with 80 points through 55 games and have some breathing room atop the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference standings. They've scored four or more goals in 14 of their past 18 games and put up five or more in nine consecutive home games, the first team to do that since the 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins, who won the Stanley Cup.

Washington has won 10 games in a row at home.

Ovechkin's opening goal, which came on the power play, put him four back of Sidney Crosby for the NHL lead. The Russian superstar has 27 points in his past 23 games.

That kind of production isn't surprising for Ovechkin, but the Capitals are getting point-a-game runs from their supporting cast, too. Connolly, signed at a bargain-basement price in the off-season , has six points in his past four games and is one shy of his career high in goals with 11.

Eller reached double digits in goals as the newcomers continued to show off their chemistry. Offensive depth is suddenly a strength for the Capitals after a lack of it cost them in a second-round playoff series loss to the Penguins last spring.

NOTES: Capitals C Jay Beagle went to the bench in pain after blocking a shot with his left leg early in the third period. ... Hurricanes F Jeff Skinner was in the lineup after not practicing Monday.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Travel to Dallas to face the Stars on Saturday in a matchup of teams looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.