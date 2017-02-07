The Canadian Press projects 28 medals for Canada at 2018 Winter Games

The 2018 Peyongchang Olympics open a year from Thursday. CP predicts 28 medals for Canada's athletes in South Korea:

ALPINE SKIING

1 bronze — Between Dustin Cook in super-G, Marie-Michele Gagnon in the combined and the new mixed gender team event, there's strong potential for an alpine medal.

BOBSLED/SKELETON

1 gold, 1 bronze — Kaillie Humphries will pilot Canada to her third gold in women's bobsled in as many Winter Games. Mirela Rahneva and Elizabeth Vathje lead a resurgence in women's skeleton.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

1 silver — The first medal for Canadian men could be a group effort in the team sprint or men's relay with Alex Harvey driving that effort.

CURLING

2 gold — The country's depth and the stringent trials process will produce men's and women's teams capable of defending Olympic titles. The new mixed doubles event? Not looking so good.

FIGURE SKATING

1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tess Virtue are back on their game after taking two seasons off. Pairs duo Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are double world champions. Canada will repeat as medallists in the team event that was new in 2014. Patrick Chan needs to up his quad quotient in men's singles to get a gold.

FREESTYLE SKIING

2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze — Canada is ocean deep in slopestyle, skicross and moguls and now there's a big air too. There will be gold and mutiple medals.

HOCKEY

1 silver — There is no point in a men's hockey prediction until the NHL declares itself in or out. After coughing up the gold medal to Canada in Sochi, the American women will finish the job this time.

LUGE

1 bronze — Fourth three times in Sochi, this is the Winter Games where Canada finally wins a luge medal. Alex Gough or Kim McRae on the podium in women's singles or the relay team can squeak in for one too.

SHORT-TRACK SPEEDSKATING

1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze — Charles Hamelin, owner of three Olympic gold, and Marianne St-Gelais lead a stacked short track squad that will win individual and relay medals.

SNOWBOARDING

1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — With Max Parrot and Mark McMorris the headliners, the men's snowboard team will crowd the slopestyle and big air podiums.

SPEEDSKATING

1 silver, 2 bronze — Transplanted Dutchman Ted-Jan Bloemen is a medal threat in men's distance and a powerful addition to the men's pursuit. Ivanie Blondin is a consistent podium finisher in the new mass start.

TOTAL: 28 (8 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze)

---