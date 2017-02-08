Athletics pitcher Daniel Mengden has right foot surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. — Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden had right foot surgery Wednesday in Houston after breaking a bone during a bullpen session at home Jan. 31.

He is expected to wear a walking boot for six weeks and a return date is not known.

The team said Wednesday he fractured the medial tibial sesamoid bone, and the surgery was performed by Dr. Kevin Varner. Mengden had been set to compete for the club's fifth starter spot in spring training beginning next week in Mesa, Arizona.