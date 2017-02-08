Bellucci into the quarterfinals on clay in Quito

QUITO, Ecuador — Fourth-seeded Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil reached the quarterfinals of the Ecuador Open on Wednesday, defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).

In another second-round match in the clay-court tournament, No. 8 Renzo Olivo of Argentina had a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3 win over Santiago Giraldo of Colombia.