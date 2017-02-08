Sports

Bucks to start D-League team in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

The Milwaukee Bucks bench cheers during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Milwaukee Bucks will start an NBA Development League franchise that will play in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, beginning in the 2017-18 season.

The Bucks will become the 20th NBA club to own and operate a D-League franchise as the minor league grows to a record 25 teams next season.

Co-owner Wes Edens says the Bucks are demonstrating the team's commitment to building stronger ties to fans throughout Wisconsin.

Construction on a new Bucks arena is expected to be completed for the 2018-19 season. Public financing will cover $250 million of the roughly $524 million cost for the new building.

Oshkosh is about 85 miles northwest of downtown Milwaukee. The Oshkosh City Council has approved plans for a new 3,500-seat arena to be built near Lake Winnebago.

The city views the project as a new way to spur economic development, much like how the Bucks hope its new arena will help Milwaukee.

"I believe that Oshkosh's Central City is on the verge of a renaissance," Mayor Steve Cummings said.

A team in Oshkosh will make it easier for the Bucks to shuttle young players to the minors for seasoning. The Bucks in the past have sent players to D-League teams including those in Westchester County, New York, and Fort Wayne Indiana.

As part of the deal, Fox Valley Pro Basketball will construct the new arena.

