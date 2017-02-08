Canada men to play June rugby Tests against Georgia, Romania in Alberta

EDMONTON — Canada will play Georgia and Romania in rugby Test matches this summer in Alberta.

The Canadian men, ranked 18th in the world, will face No. 12 Georgia on June 10 at the Calgary Rugby Park and No. 16 Romania on June 17 at the Ellerslie Rugby Park in Edmonton.

The games will serve as a warmup for Canada's World Cup qualifying series against the 17th-ranked Americans.

"We'll be facing two physically imposing teams that will provide us with some quality opposition," Canadian coach Mark Anscombe said Wednesday in a statement. "Both games will be great challenges for us before the two-game qualifying series."

Dates for the World Cup qualifiers have yet to be announced. The loser will get another chance to qualify in the region.

Canada beat Russia 46-21 in Calgary last summer. The Canadian men haven't played in Edmonton since May 2013 they defeated the U.S. 16-9 in the Pacific Nations Cup.

Canada is 3-2-0 all-time against Georgia, with the Canadians winning 16-15 the last time they met in 2015 ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Canada is 2-6-0 against Romania, losing the last five meetings including a 21-16 decision last time out in Bucharest in November.

Also in June, Canada's under-20 men will take on their U.S. counterparts in a two-legged World Rugby Trophy qualifier.

The teams will meet June 13 in St. Albert, Alta., and June 17 in Edmonton ahead of the Canada-Romania Test match.