Canada secures straight win at Fed Cup with 3-0 victory over Bolivia

METEPEC, Mexico — Canada's Katherine Sebov won her debut singles match at the Fed Cup on Wednesday to help her team to a 3-0 victory over Bolivia in Americas Zone Group I play.

Sebov, from Toronto, defeated Maria-Fernanda Alvarez-Teran 6-3, 6-2 and Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Noelia Zeballos.

Canada completed the sweep when Charlotte Robillard-Millette of Blainville, Que., teamed with Sebov for a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hortencia Birnbaumer and Paola Cortez Vargas.

Canada opened the competition with a 2-1 win over Venezuela on Tuesday. Canada will face Paraguay on Thursday with first place in Pool A on the line.