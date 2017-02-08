David Phelps, Marlins take salary dispute to arbitration

The team argued during Wednesday's hearing that he should be paid $4,325,000. A decision by arbitrators Steven Wolf, Robert Herzog and Andrew Strongin is expected Thursday.

Phelps, a 30-year-old right-hander, was 7-6 with a career-best 2.28 ERA in five starts and 59 relief appearances for the Marlins last season, striking out 114 in 68 2/3 innings while walking 38. He was primarily a starter in 2015, his first season after the Marlins acquired him from the Yankees as part of a trade that sent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to New York.