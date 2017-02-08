Falcons shaking up defensive staff after Super Bowl collapse

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff.

The team said Wednesday that coach Dan Quinn has dismissed co-ordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there's a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role.

The changes mean the NFC champions will have two new co-ordinators next season. Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was replaced as offensive co-ordinator by Steve Sarkisian .

Also, the Falcons will need a new quarterbacks coach. Matt LaFleur is expected to be named offensive co-ordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith will likely be replaced by a coach already on staff. The Falcons are considering defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and defensive passing game co-ordinator Jerome Henderson.

Manuel interviewed for the defensive co-ordinator post in Jacksonville last season.

The 61-year-old Smith served as defensive co-ordinator during Quinn's first two seasons in Atlanta, after previously working as a linebackers coach in Denver. He has more than a quarter-century of NFL coaching experience.

Under Smith, the Falcons showed significant improvement over the second half of the season and two playoff victories with a unit that often started as many four rookies and four second-year players.

But in the Super Bowl, Atlanta couldn't protect a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots scored 31 consecutive points for the greatest comeback in title game history, winning 34-28 in overtime .

The Patriots piled up 546 yards and a staggering 37 first downs while running more than twice as many plays as Atlanta, 93-46. Brady, the game's MVP, completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and two TDs. In addition, New England made two straight 2-point conversions to force the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

The 48-year-old Cox had been with the Falcons for three seasons. He was a holdover from Mike Smith's staff when Quinn took over in 2015.

Cox played in the NFL for 12 years, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl.

___