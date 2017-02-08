Free agent Romo close to finalizing deal with Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Sergio Romo is close to finalizing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers to become their setup man.

The 33-year-old reliever had a 2.64 ERA last season with the rival San Francisco Giants while being limited to 40 appearances because of a forearm flexor strain.

Romo said Wednesday he's still a free agent but had completed a physical and is "in definite talks with the Dodgers."

He was the Giants' primary closer in 2013 and '14, and had a combined 61 saves during that span. During his time in the Bay Area, Romo was part of three World Series championships.