Hornets backup PG Sessions out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets backup point guard Ramon Sessions will miss four to six weeks after needing surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.

The team announced that Sessions had "successful" surgery in New York on Wednesday.

The nine-year NBA veteran is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game playing behind All-Star Kemba Walker. He has appeared in 50 games this season with one start.

Brian Roberts will be Walker's backup moving forward.