IBU strips Russia of 2021 worlds over doping allegations

FIEBERBRUNN, Austria — The Russian city of Tyumen has been stripped of hosting the 2021 biathlon world championships in the wake of the alleged state doping around the time of the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

However, the International Biathlon Union is not immediately tightening its anti-doping regulations, despite a petition signed by more than 150 biathletes and coaches last month.

Following an extraordinary congress on the eve of the world championships in Hochfilzen, Austria, the IBU says it will set up a working group to study the suggestions made in the petition. These included longer bans of up to eight years, higher fines of up to $1 million, and the reduction of start places for national federations with athletes caught doping.