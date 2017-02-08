Jets hire Bates as QBs coach, 3 other assistants
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have hired Jeremy Bates as their quarterbacks coach, one of four assistants Todd Bowles added to his staff.
The Jets announced Wednesday that Mick Lombardi has been hired as offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach, Jason Vrable as an offensive assistant and Joe Giacobbe as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.
This marks the second time Bates, the son of former NFL and college coach Jim Bates, will serve as the Jets' quarterbacks coach. He had that role under Herman Edwards in 2005.
Bates reunites with new Jets offensive
___
