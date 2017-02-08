Johnson scores 27, Jazz pound Pelicans 127-94

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Johnson scored 27 points, George Hill added 19, and the Utah Jazz extended their winning streak to four games with a 127-94 triumph over the struggling New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Gordon Hayward scored 17 points in 26 minutes and got the whole fourth quarter off after Utah led by as many as 21 in the third quarter. The Jazz led for all but the first three minutes and were up by as many as 39 in the final period. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which outrebounded New Orleans 48-37.

Anthony Davis' offensive production was well below his standard against Utah's front court tandem of Gobert and Derrick Favours . He scored 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting to go with 10 rebounds six blocks.

Nearly halfway through the third quarter, Davis had only four points on 2-of-6 shooting. He enjoyed a brief surge in the third quarter when he dunked twice over 7-foot-1 Gobert, but still finished well below his average of 27.9 points per game coming in.

Terrence Jones scored 21 points and Jrue Holiday 15 for New Orleans, which has lost five of six. E'Twaun Moore added 13 points for New Orleans, which hit three of its first five 3-point attempts before going 2-of-19 from deep the rest of the rest of the way.

Utah led by as many as 11 in the first period, when Hayward scored nine of his points.

The Pelicans got as close as four points in the second quarter, the Jazz were back up by nine, at 62-53, on Hill's jumper in the final seconds of the half.

Alec Burks added 13 points and Dante Exum 11 for the Jazz, who shot nearly 55 per cent (48 of 88).

TIP-INS

Jazz: The Jazz went 14 of 32 from 3-point range, with Johnson hitting six of eight. ... With his two blocks, Gobert has at least one in 22 straight games and now has 499 career blocked shots, passing Rich Kelley (498) for ninth on the franchise's all-time block list. ... Utah improved to 15-10 on the road and plays once more away from home before the All-Star break.

Pelicans: G Tyreke Evans, who re-aggravated a left ankle injury on Monday, did not play. ... The Pelicans played their final home game before the All-Star weekend, which will take place in New Orleans. Before the break, the Pelicans play four straight on the road, where they are 6-18 this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Visit Dallas on Thursday night to close out a three-game road trip.