Kevin Pillar hits the cover of RBI Baseball 2017

The gravity-defying centre-fielder will grace the Canadian cover of the franchise.

It's this kind of behaviour that lands you a spot on a video game cover.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Kevin Pillar is going to be a video game cover boy.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ frequently airborne centre-fielder will grace the Canadian edition of RBI Baseball 2017, which is set for a March 28 release on PS4 and Xbox One.

The U.S. edition of the franchise will feature L.A. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on its cover.

Pillar’s penchant for gravity-defying grabs in the outfield have made him a swift fan favourite in Toronto, though his dynamic defence wasn’t quite enough to nab him a Gold Glove this season.

Speaking of gravity-defying grabs, let's watch some of those again.

In other Blue Jays news, pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14.

