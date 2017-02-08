Kevin Pillar hits the cover of RBI Baseball 2017

Kevin Pillar is going to be a video game cover boy.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ frequently airborne centre-fielder will grace the Canadian edition of RBI Baseball 2017, which is set for a March 28 release on PS4 and Xbox One.

The U.S. edition of the franchise will feature L.A. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on its cover.

Pillar’s penchant for gravity-defying grabs in the outfield have made him a swift fan favourite in Toronto, though his dynamic defence wasn’t quite enough to nab him a Gold Glove this season.

Speaking of gravity-defying grabs, let's watch some of those again.