Kevin Pillar hits the cover of RBI Baseball 2017
The gravity-defying centre-fielder will grace the Canadian cover of the franchise.
Kevin Pillar is going to be a video game cover boy.
The Toronto Blue Jays’ frequently airborne centre-fielder will grace the Canadian edition of RBI Baseball 2017, which is set for a March 28 release on PS4 and Xbox One.
The U.S. edition of the franchise will feature L.A. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager on its cover.
Pillar’s penchant for gravity-defying grabs in the outfield have made him a swift fan favourite in Toronto, though his dynamic defence wasn’t quite enough to nab him a Gold Glove this season.
Speaking of gravity-defying grabs, let's watch some of those again.
In other Blue Jays news, pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 14.