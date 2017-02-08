Lions sign offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a one-year contract

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

He was eligible to become a free agent next week.

"Hunter is a young and talented offensive lineman who continues to improve each year," Lions general manager and head coach Wally Buono said in a release. "Success on offence begins with the ability to run the ball and protect the quarterback and Hunter plays a significant role in that success."

Steward was the Lions' first selection (sixth overall) in the 2013 CFL Draft. He made his pro debut a year later and has logged 28 appearances for the club over his career, including all 18 regular-season games in 2016.