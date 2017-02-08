Mascherano in doubt for PSG game after thigh injury

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano is an injury doubt for next week's game against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The club said tests conducted on Wednesday confirmed that Mascherano sustained a left thigh injury in the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday.

Barcelona, which advanced to its fourth straight Copa final 3-2 on aggregate, said Mascherano's return "will depend on his recovery."