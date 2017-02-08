Moylan, Hendriks set for Australia at World Baseball Classic

SYDNEY, Australia — Kansas City Royals free agent pitcher Peter Moylan and Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks are among the 28 players on Australia's roster for the World Baseball Classic.

Also included in the roster announced Thursday were former Seattle and Arizona pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith and pitcher Warwick Saupold, who spent most of the season with the Detroit Tigers' AAA affiliate in Toledo.

Infielder Mitch Nilsson, nephew of former MLB all-star catcher David Nilsson, was also selected to the team.

The World Baseball Classic will be held March 6-22 in Japan, South Korea, Mexico and the United States, with the championship round scheduled for Los Angeles. The Dominican Republic won the 2013 tournament, beating Puerto Rico in the final.

Australia, which will play in Pool B with Japan, Cuba and China, travels to Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 24 for a pre-tournament tour before playing its first game on March 8 against Japan at the Tokyo Dome. The Aussies play China on March 9 and Cuba on March 10, also at the Tokyo Dome.

Australia recently rose to 10th in the world rankings, and manager Jon Deeble says he is expecting a strong performance in Japan.

"We've had guys come from all over the world to prepare for this, the commitment is first-class," Deeble said. "We're not going over to make up the numbers ..."

___