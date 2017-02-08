Nets to add jersey patch next season after deal with Infor

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets will wear an Infor logo patch on their jerseys next season after signing a deal with the business software company.

The red-and-white patch will be on the front of the jersey near the left shoulder. The NBA is allowing teams to begin wearing logos on jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 season.

The Nets said Wednesday that Infor will provide the team with analytical data to improve player performance, as well as arena and business operations.