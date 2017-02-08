Puerto Rico tops Mexico 1-0 in 10 for Caribbean Series title

CULIACAN, Mexico — Puerto Rico won the Caribbean Series for the first time since 2000 with a 1-0 victory over Mexico in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Jonathan Morales' sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th accounted for the only run. Yadiel Rivera doubled to start the rally and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jesmuel Valentin against reliever Jake Sanchez.

After going 1-3 in the first round of the tournament, the Criollos de Caguas earned their fourth Caribbean Series championship and first since 1987. Puerto Rico has 15 titles in the Series, second to the Dominican Republic with 19.

"This is incredible. The biggest moment of my life," Morales said. "Sixteen years since the last time we won it. Sixteen years ago, I was a kid with no clue of what I wanted to do for a living. This is unreal."

Miguel Mejia got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Sanchez took the loss.

Both starting pitchers went six innings. Puerto Rico's Adalberto Flores carried a no-hitter into the sixth, yielding one single and a walk to go with two hit batters. Mexico's Hector Velazquez allowed five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.