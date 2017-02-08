Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 5 San Jose 4 (OT)

Calgary 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)

Washington 5 Carolina 0

N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1

Columbus 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5 Los Angeles 0

St. Louis 6 Ottawa 0

Toronto 3 Dallas 1

Nashville 4 Vancouver 2

Minnesota 4 Winnipeg 2

Colorado 4 Montreal 0

---

AHL

Providence 4 Albany 1

Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3 (OT)

Toronto 4 Utica 2

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 1

Chicago 2 Rockford 1 (OT)

San Diego 4 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 107

Houston 128 Orlando 104

Portland 114 Dallas 113

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. John's at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New York, 8 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

