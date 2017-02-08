Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 5 San Jose 4 (OT)
Calgary 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)
Washington 5 Carolina 0
N.Y. Rangers 4 Anaheim 1
Columbus 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5 Los Angeles 0
St. Louis 6 Ottawa 0
Toronto 3 Dallas 1
Nashville 4 Vancouver 2
Minnesota 4 Winnipeg 2
Colorado 4 Montreal 0
---
AHL
Providence 4 Albany 1
Bridgeport 4 Springfield 3 (OT)
Toronto 4 Utica 2
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 1
Chicago 2 Rockford 1 (OT)
San Diego 4 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Charlotte 111 Brooklyn 107
Houston 128 Orlando 104
Portland 114 Dallas 113
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. John's at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New York, 8 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---