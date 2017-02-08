Skiing under the radar: Four smaller Canadian resorts worth a try

TORONTO — Big-name ski resorts draw big crowds.

But less-popular destinations can also offer plenty of outdoor fun, along with shorter lift lines.

If you're looking for an alternative to the likes of Whistler, B.C., or Banff, Alta., here are four Canadian resorts suggested by Cheapflights.ca:

— Mont Blanc, Que., an hour north of Montreal: Smaller and more laid back than Tremblant, Mont-Sainte-Anne and Le Massif. Mont Blanc has one of Quebec's largest ski schools and one of the highest verticals in the Laurentians. www.skimontblanc.com

— Calabogie Peaks, Ont., an hour west of Ottawa: Along with 32 hectares of skiable area and three terrain parks, the resort offers snowshoe treks, ice skating and access to an extensive network of snowmobile trails. A series of apres-ski live music shows runs to March 25. www.calabogie.com

— Castle Mountain, Alta., near Waterton Lakes National Park, two hours south of Calgary: Backcountry skiing via snowcat — which Castle Mountain calls its "Powder Stagecoach" — takes users to wide bowls and gladed chutes. There are also more than 75 trails on two mountains, plus three terrain parks. www.skicastle.ca

— Fernie Alpine Resort, B.C., about 1 1/2 hours east of Cranbrook: More than 140 trails are spread over 1,000-plus hectares. Activities include snowshoeing, guided winter fat biking, cross-country skiing and cat skiing. skifernie.com