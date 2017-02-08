Spanish clubs invest only 18M in winter transfer window

MADRID — Spanish league clubs spent only 18 million euros ($19.2 million) in signings in the winter transfer window, the lowest figure among the top leagues.

The Spanish league said Wednesday that the numbers were low in part because teams prioritized retaining talent and improved financial control.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said local "clubs are spending less because they are operating more maturely."

He noted that the results are proving very positive," as Spanish clubs have been succeeding in European competitions recently.

Tebas said "the economic landscape has also changed for investors" and the league "can guarantee them peace of mind when they invest, as there are financial controls and guarantees in place."