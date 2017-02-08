Tokyo golf club undecided over rule changes to allow women

TOKYO — Board members at the club that will host the 2020 Olympic golf tournament failed to make a decision about changing their policy of excluding women as full members.

The Kasumigaseki Country Club came under scrutiny recently when the International Olympic Committee inquired about the club's membership practice. The issue surfaced in mid-January when Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged Kasumigaseki to admit women as full members.

The club's board of directors convened a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss the issue but didn't reach any conclusions.

All 15 board members have to agree to change the club's by-laws. Kiichi Kimura, the chairman of the board, expressed bewilderment at the predicament.