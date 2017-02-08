US Olympian Gracie Gold lands with new coaches in Michigan

CANTON, Mich. — American figure skater Gracie Gold, who split with her coach after a disappointing showing at the U.S. championships, is now training under Marina Zoueva and Oleg Epstein in Michigan.

The two-time U.S. champion is going through her worst season to date, finishing sixth at nationals and failing to medal in any major competitions. But she's hopeful a split with Frank Carroll and her new training environment will help her make the team for next year's Pyeongchang Olympics.