Cardinals' Palmer says he's coming back for another season

TEMPE, Ariz. — Carson Palmer is coming back for a 15th NFL season.

The 37-year-old quarterback made the commitment in a statement released Thursday.

"My intent was to take some time after the (2016) season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally," Palmer said. "On both fronts, I can say I'm ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season."

There had been speculation about Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald for next season. Fitzgerald said last week he was returning.

Palmer and Fitzgerald each agreed to one-year contract extensions last year. Palmer's deal put him under contract through 2018.

Palmer had a superb 2015 season, throwing for 4,671 yards and 35 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions while leading the Cardinals to a 13-3 season.

But last year, both he and the team were disappointments.

Palmer threw for 4,233 yards — his sixth career 4,000-yard season— but for only 26 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. The Cardinals, with nearly everyone returning from that 2015 team, were expected to be a Super Bowl contender but finished 7-8-1, Arizona's first losing season in Bruce Arians' four years as coach.

Palmer cited the returning talent in his statement.

"This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it," Palmer said. "I know how rare that is and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."

