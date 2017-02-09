Committee decides nobody won Harvard-Yale regatta

HARTFORD, Conn. — A committee investigating a disputed Harvard-Yale regatta last summer has determined that nobody won the race.

The regatta committee has informed both schools that the trophy for the nation's oldest active collegiate sporting event will be engraved with the words "no official result."

Yale was leading the 151st edition of the varsity race in choppy conditions on the Thames River in Connecticut on June 12 when Harvard's shell began taking on water and the Crimson crew had to be evacuated into launch boats.

Yale went on to finish the race, but was informed two hours later no winner would be declared because a judge had put up a red flag when the incident occurred.