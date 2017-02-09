England picks inexperienced back row for Wales game

CARDIFF, Wales — England selected an inexperienced back row for the Six Nations match at Wales on Saturday as injuries continue to affect the titleholders.

Coach Eddie Jones picked Maro Itoje, Jack Clifford and Nathan Hughes as the loose-forward trio, who have made just four international starts in the back row. They will be up against a Welsh back row that is one of the best and most experienced in northern hemisphere rugby.

Itoje, who usually plays as a lock, is playing out of position for the second straight game after impressing there in the 19-16 win over France. Clifford replaces Tom Wood, who is among the replacements after hurting his shoulder against France, and Hughes deputizes again for injured No. 8 Billy Vunipola.

Aside from Clifford, the other change by Jones on Thursday saw Jack Nowell come into the team on the right wing in place of Jonny May, who dropped to the bench.

The English are looking to extend their national-record winning run to 16 games

"It's a game that is going to be decided on the basics of the game," Jones said. "You do the fundamentals of the game well and you win the game of rugby. We have a young team eager to play well at the great Principality Stadium."

