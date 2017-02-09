Former Australian Open junior champion suspended
LONDON — A former Australian Open junior champion has been provisionally suspended while tennis authorities conduct an investigation into corruption in the sport.
The Tennis Integrity Unit says Oliver Anderson, an 18-year-old player currently ranked No. 1,083, "is excluded from competing in, or attending, any tournament or event" with immediate effect until the conclusion of the investigation.
Nine players and officials were sanctioned by the Tennis Integrity Unit in 2016, the most in a single year since the body was created in 2008.