Former football player charged with assaulting fellow inmate

WICHITA, Kan. — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been charged with assaulting a fellow inmate in a Kansas jail.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2k7oAwV ) reports that the aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges filed Wednesday stem from a confrontation Friday in the Sedgwick County Jail. He now has five criminal cases pending against him in the county, where he has been jailed since June.

County prosecutors also allege that he purposely hit people with a car after being asked to leave a housewarming party; dodged law enforcement attempts to serve him with a warrant; threatened to kill a jail deputy; and damaged a jail television.

During a court appearance on the latest charge, Randle said he defended himself when another inmate punched him in the face. His bonds now total $59,000.

