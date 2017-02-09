Head coach Kent Austin unveils Hamilton Tiger-Cats' 2017 coaching staff

HAMILTON — Kent Austin will have three new faces this season on his Hamilton Tiger-Cats coaching staff.

Austin, Hamilton's head coach/vice-president of football operations, unveiled his staff for 2017 and it includes newcomers Dennis KcKnight (special-teams co-ordinator), Phillip Lolley (linebackers coach, defensive run-game co-ordinator) and William Fields (special-teams, defensive assistant).

McKnight and Lolley assume jobs that had previously been held by Jeff Reinebold, who was promoted to defensive co-ordinator after Orlondo Steinauer left to assume the same post at Fresno State.