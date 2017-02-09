Hoop dreams come alive at Prince Rupert's All-Native Basketball Tournament

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — Basketball teams from across British Columbia and Alaska are gathering in Prince Rupert, B.C., for the annual All-Native Basketball Tournament that combines sports and culture in a hoop-dreams event that dates back to the 1940s.

Dozens of men's and women's teams are entered in the week-long tournament that sees up to 4,000 people and 600 athletes arrive in north coast city.

Tournament president Peter Haugan says isolated First Nations villages along the northwest coast empty out as people come to cheer on their teams and for those who can't attend, many of the games are broadcast live on radio or over the Internet.

Haugan says competition between the teams is fierce with rivalries that have lasted decades and bragging rights at stake between teams from First Nations communities.

He says it's the largest basketball tournament in B.C. and the largest annual aboriginal gathering in Canada.