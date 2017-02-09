Ireland still without Sexton for Six Nations match at Italy

DUBLIN — Ireland will not gamble on Jonathan Sexton's fitness in the Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on Saturday.

The flyhalf missed the 27-22 loss to Scotland in the opening round last weekend because of a calf injury but was given an outside chance of facing Italy.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt decided against recalling Sexton, and will continue with Paddy Jackson at No. 10. Sexton hasn't played since he aggravated the injury while playing for Leinster in the European Champions Cup on Jan. 20.

Schmidt made two changes on Thursday, with fit-again lock Donnacha Ryan replacing Iain Henderson, and looshead prop Cian Healy in in for Jack McGrath.

Ireland's team bus was 15 minutes late arriving at Murrayfield on Saturday and Schmidt later acknowledged his players were unsettled by a rushed warm-up. Scotland led 21-8 before Ireland mounted a comeback.

"I have challenged them for a better start in Italy," Schmidt said. "It's incredibly disappointing the way we started last weekend. I don't think it was apathy, there was a bit of anxiety at not having had the full period to warm up.

"Players get anxious, they get very routine-based, and I do think it's a challenge for a professional player that they can be adaptable in different circumstances, so they can still start well and cope."

___